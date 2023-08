Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +1.0%

German DAX +0.9%

UK FTSE 100 +1.7%

French CAC +0.7%

Italy MIB +1.2%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

The holiday in the UK yesterday meant that investors there missed out on yesterday's rally but they were quick to play catch-up today with an outsized climb in the fifth day in a row of gains.