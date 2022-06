UK FTSE 100 -1.0%

Stoxx 600 -1.0%

German DAX -0.3%

French CAC -0.8%

Italy MIB -0.9%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

Stocks in Europe opened in positive territory and briefly returned there a couple hours ago but the final two hours of trade were met with relentless selling. That's not a promising sign for the new month.