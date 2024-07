FTSE 100 daily

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +0.6%

German DAX +0.4%

UK FTSE 100 +0.8%

French CAC +0.8%

Italy MIB +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

I have a longstanding belief that you should always buy equity indexes ahead of election results. They create so much angst but very little change and the market generally breathes a sigh of relief, no matter the results.