On the day:

Stoxx 600 -02%

German DAX -0.3%

UK FTSE 100 -0.2%

French CAC -0.2%

Italy MIB -0.3%

Spain IBEX 0.0%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +1.6%

German DAX -0.4%

UK FTSE 100 +1.1%

French CAC -0.4%

Italy MIB -0.3%

The FTSE 100 is coiled up and ready to make a big move. I'd assume the upside is more likely but there has been a raucous rally in global equities and the UK hasn't really taken part.