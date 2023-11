Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.1%

German DAX -0.3%

UK FTSE 100 +0.1%

French CAC -0.5%

Italy MIB -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

There were some big gains in the middle of last week but momentum was lost on Friday and there was some selling in most of Europe today. I wouldn't read too much into that as the bond market leads the way but there's still a clear downtrend on the DAX.