DAX daily

European stocks were very strong yesterday in what looked like it could be a reversal but the bears returned today and left indexes lower on the week.

On the day:

Stoxx 600 -0.8%

German DAX -0.1%

France CAC -0.5%

UK FTSE 100 -0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.5%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 -0.7%

German DAX flat

France CAC -0.9%

UK FTSE 100 -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.1%

Her is a sobering chart on European industrial production.