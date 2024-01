Closing changes:

STOXX 600 +0.3%

German DAX, +0.7%

France CAC +0.3%

UK FTSE 100 flat

Spain's IBEX +0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%

The DAX closed at the highs of the day and up a healthy 0.7% after falling by the same margin earlier. The turn is one piece of evidence that the August highs are now support.