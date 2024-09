Closing changes on the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.5%

German DAX +1.3%

Francis CAC +0.8%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.5%

Spain's IBEX +0.3%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.9%

Closing changes on the week:

Stoxx 600 +2.7%

German DAX +4.0%

Francis CAC +4.0%

UK's FTSE 100 +1.1%

Spain's IBEX +2.0%

Italy's FTSE MIB +2.9%

What's not to like about this chart? European stocks have a lot of leverage to China and they're responding to that and what looks like will be a dovish turn from the ECB and others.