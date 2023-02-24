On the day:

  • Stoxx 600 -0.9%
  • German DAX -1.4%
  • Francis CAC -1.4%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -0.3%
  • Spain's Ibex -0.15%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.9%

On the week:

  • Stoxx 600 -1.3%
  • German DAX -1.5%
  • Francis CAC -1.5%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -1.6%
  • Spain's Ibex -1.3%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -1.8%