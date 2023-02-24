>
European equity close: Worst day of the year so far
Closing changes for the main European bourses on the day and week
Adam Button
Friday, 24/02/2023 | 16:32 GMT-0
On the day:
- Stoxx 600 -0.9%
- German DAX -1.4%
- Francis CAC -1.4%
- UK's FTSE 100 -0.3%
- Spain's Ibex -0.15%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -0.9%
On the week:
- Stoxx 600 -1.3%
- German DAX -1.5%
- Francis CAC -1.5%
- UK's FTSE 100 -1.6%
- Spain's Ibex -1.3%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -1.8%
