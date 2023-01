We saw gains of around 1% yesterday but a big chunk of that was returned today, though it certainly wasn't uniform:

Stoxx 600 -0.6%

German Dax -0.2%

France's CAC -0.6%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.4%

Spain's Ibex +0.3%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.1%

Stoxx 600 daily

European stocks have been attempting to break out of the 9-month range.