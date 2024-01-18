Major European stock indices are ending the day with gains snapping 2-day declines
- German DAX rose 0.83%
- France CAC rose 1.13%
- UK FTSE 100 rose 0.17%
- Spain's Ibex rose 0.13%
- Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.83%
As European truth head for the exits, US stock indices remain mixed with the Dow Industrial Average down marginally. The S&P and NASDAQ indices are higher:
- Dow Industrial Average -26.81 point -0.07% at 37239.10
- S&P index was 21.98 points or 0.47% at 4761.22
- NASDAQ index at 173.21 points or 1.16% at 15028.61
The small-cap Russell 2000 is lower now with a decline of -1.21 points or -0.06% at 1912.
US yields have moved back into positive territory after the stronger-than-expected initial and continuing the jobless claims:
- 2-year yield 4.354%, then change
- 5-year yield 4.039% +1.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.138% +3.2 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.366% +5.4 basis points
Crude oil futures are trading up one dollar or 1.39% at $73.57. That is near the high for the day at $73.69.
The inventory data for the current week showed:
- Crude stocks -2.492M vs. -0.313M estimate
- Distillates showed a build of 2.370M versus 0.880M estimate
- Gasoline was 3.083M vs 2.150M estimate