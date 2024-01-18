Major European stock indices are ending the day with gains snapping 2-day declines

German DAX rose 0.83%

France CAC rose 1.13%

UK FTSE 100 rose 0.17%

Spain's Ibex rose 0.13%

Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.83%

As European truth head for the exits, US stock indices remain mixed with the Dow Industrial Average down marginally. The S&P and NASDAQ indices are higher:

Dow Industrial Average -26.81 point -0.07% at 37239.10

S&P index was 21.98 points or 0.47% at 4761.22

NASDAQ index at 173.21 points or 1.16% at 15028.61

The small-cap Russell 2000 is lower now with a decline of -1.21 points or -0.06% at 1912.

US yields have moved back into positive territory after the stronger-than-expected initial and continuing the jobless claims:

2-year yield 4.354%, then change

5-year yield 4.039% +1.6 basis points

10 year yield 4.138% +3.2 basis points

30-year yield 4.366% +5.4 basis points

Crude oil futures are trading up one dollar or 1.39% at $73.57. That is near the high for the day at $73.69.

The inventory data for the current week showed: