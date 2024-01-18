Major European stock indices are ending the day with gains snapping 2-day declines

  • German DAX rose 0.83%
  • France CAC rose 1.13%
  • UK FTSE 100 rose 0.17%
  • Spain's Ibex rose 0.13%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.83%

As European truth head for the exits, US stock indices remain mixed with the Dow Industrial Average down marginally. The S&P and NASDAQ indices are higher:

  • Dow Industrial Average -26.81 point -0.07% at 37239.10
  • S&P index was 21.98 points or 0.47% at 4761.22
  • NASDAQ index at 173.21 points or 1.16% at 15028.61

The small-cap Russell 2000 is lower now with a decline of -1.21 points or -0.06% at 1912.

US yields have moved back into positive territory after the stronger-than-expected initial and continuing the jobless claims:

  • 2-year yield 4.354%, then change
  • 5-year yield 4.039% +1.6 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.138% +3.2 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.366% +5.4 basis points

Crude oil futures are trading up one dollar or 1.39% at $73.57. That is near the high for the day at $73.69.

The inventory data for the current week showed:

  • Crude stocks -2.492M vs. -0.313M estimate
  • Distillates showed a build of 2.370M versus 0.880M estimate
  • Gasoline was 3.083M vs 2.150M estimate