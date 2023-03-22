European equity traders head to the exits with mixed results
-
Spain and Italy marginally lower
A major European indices or ending the day with mixed results ahead of the FOMC rate decision at 2 PM, and the BOE rate decision tomorrow morning.
The final numbers are showing:
- German DAX up 0.14%
- France's CAC up 0.26%
- UK FTSE 100 up 0.41%
- Spain's Ibex down -0.44%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -0.04%
A look around other markets are showing:
- S&P index -0.16%
- NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass
Read this Term index -0.06%
- Crude oil
Crude Oil
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk,
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk,
Read this Term up $0.81 or 1.18%
- Gold up $9.20 or 0.47%
- Bitcoin $28720 and trading at a new high level going back to June 2022
US yields are lower:
- two year yield 4.151%, -2.6 basis points
- five year yield 3.718%, -2.8 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.567%, -3.8 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.697%, -3.7 basis points
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW