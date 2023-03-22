A major European indices or ending the day with mixed results ahead of the FOMC rate decision at 2 PM, and the BOE rate decision tomorrow morning.

The final numbers are showing:

  • German DAX up 0.14%
  • France's CAC up 0.26%
  • UK FTSE 100 up 0.41%
  • Spain's Ibex down -0.44%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.04%

A look around other markets are showing:

US yields are lower:

  • two year yield 4.151%, -2.6 basis points
  • five year yield 3.718%, -2.8 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.567%, -3.8 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.697%, -3.7 basis points