Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

It's a decent start to proceedings as equities are keeping with a slight optimism to start the new year. The DAX did peel back off the 20,000 mark at the end of last month but will be taking aim at that again today. Looking at US futures, S&P 500 futures are still up 0.6% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.8% on the day.