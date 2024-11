Eurostoxx +0.9%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

This comes as US futures are also seen higher, with S&P 500 futures up 0.5% currently. The more positive mood is to do with Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent. Here is his take on tariffs among other things, if you need a bit of a catch up.