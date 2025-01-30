The major European stock indices are closing higher once again. The German DAX has made another record as did the UK FTSE 100. Shares like the ECB rate call.
The final numbers are showing:
- German DAX, up 0.41%. A new intraday high was made at 21,732.05. The closing level was at 21,727.21.
- France's CAC +0.88%.
- UK's FTSE 100 rose 1.04% to a new record close. A new record high was made at 8655.19. The closing level came in at 8646.89.
- Spain's Ibex rose 1.08%. The close is at the highest since June 2008
- Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.16%, closing at the highest level since December 2007