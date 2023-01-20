The major European indices are closing the day with gains led by the Spanish Ibex which rose by 1.42%. The German DAX is up 0.76%. The final numbers are showing:

  • German DAX, +0.76%
  • France's CAC, +0.63%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.3%
  • Spain's Ibex +1.42%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.30%

For the trading week, the gains today did not recover the losses mostly from yesterday's decline:

  • German DAX -0.35%
  • France's CAC -0.39%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -0.94%
  • Spain's Ibex did close with a gain of 0.41%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.4%

Although lower this week, the major European indices are off to a great start from the close on December 30, 2022

  • German DAX +7.97%
  • France's CAC, 8.07%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +4.28%
  • Spain's Ibex +8.37%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +8.8%