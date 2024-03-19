The major European stock indices are ending the day higher. A snapshot of final levels shows:

German DAX, +0.31%

France CAC +0.65%

UK FTSE 100, +0.20%

Spain's Ibex +0.99%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.94%

as London/European traders look to exit, US broader indices have bounced back and now trade in positive territory. Nvidia is back in positive territory:

Dow industrial average up 261.35 points or 0.68% at 39053.16

S&P index up 15.35 points or 0.30% at 5164.87. The S&P index was down -17.84 points at session lows

NASDAQ index up 18 points or 0.11% at 16121.90. The NASDAQ index was down -151.59 points at session lows.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher by 12.12.00.60 percent at 2036.90. It was down -14.93 points at session lows

US yields are lower with the shorter and outpacing the declines versus the longer end:

2-year yield 4.704%, -3.2 basis points

5-year yield 4.316% -2.9 basis points

10-year yield 4.312% -2.8 basis points

30-year yield 4.454%, -1.2 basis points.

In other markets:

Crude oil is trading up for the fourth day in five trading days. Currently trades at $82.72 up $0.56 or 0.68%

Gold is trading down seven dollars or -0.32% at $2153.43

Bitcoin traded as low as $62,323 but currently trades at $64,700. The high for the day was up at $68,123

In the forex market, the CHF has taken over the strongest of the major currencies from the USD. The JPY remains the weakest.