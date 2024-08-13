The European indices are dragged higher by the US stocks, but gains are more subdued.

While the S&P index is up 1.33% and the NASDAQ is now up 2.0%, the biggest gain in Europe was Spain's Ibex which increased by 0.73%. The other indices were more subdued.

The final numbers are showing:

German DAX, +0.48%

France CAC +0.35%

UK FTSE 100 +0.30%

Spain's Ibex +0.73%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.24%

The ZEW economic sentiment indicators in Germany and the EU cam much weaker than expectations. German ZEW came in at 19.2 versus 32.6 estimate and 41.8 last month. EU ZEW came in at 17.9 versus 35.4 estimate and 43.7 last month.