Major European indices closed the day with gains across the board:

German DAX, +0.41%

France CAC, +0.42%

UK FTSE 100 +0.47%

Spain's Ibex +0.80%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.95%

looking at European debt market, yields are closing mostly higher:

Germany 2.548%, +4.2 basis points

France 3.042%, +4.4 basis points

UK 4.175%, -1.0 basis points

Spain 3.284%, +4.5 basis points

Italy 3.869%, +5.0 basis points

As a London/European traders head for the exits, the broader US stock indices are trading down:

Dow Industrial Average average up 20 points or 0.05% at 38827

S&P index -9.0 points or -0.17% at 5344.50

NASDAQ index -36.6 points or -0.21% at 17151 .26.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -14.37 points or -0.70% at 2049.48.

US yields are mixed/little changed:

two year yield 4.734%, +0.3 basis points

5-year yield 4.302%, -0.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.289%, unchanged

30-year yield 4.439%, -0.2 basis points

Looking at other markets: