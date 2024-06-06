Major European indices closed the day with gains across the board:
- German DAX, +0.41%
- France CAC, +0.42%
- UK FTSE 100 +0.47%
- Spain's Ibex +0.80%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.95%
looking at European debt market, yields are closing mostly higher:
- Germany 2.548%, +4.2 basis points
- France 3.042%, +4.4 basis points
- UK 4.175%, -1.0 basis points
- Spain 3.284%, +4.5 basis points
- Italy 3.869%, +5.0 basis points
As a London/European traders head for the exits, the broader US stock indices are trading down:
- Dow Industrial Average average up 20 points or 0.05% at 38827
- S&P index -9.0 points or -0.17% at 5344.50
- NASDAQ index -36.6 points or -0.21% at 17151 .26.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -14.37 points or -0.70% at 2049.48.
US yields are mixed/little changed:
- two year yield 4.734%, +0.3 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.302%, -0.3 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.289%, unchanged
- 30-year yield 4.439%, -0.2 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- crude oil is trading up $1.55 or 2.15% at $75.76
- Gold is trading up $18 or 0.76% at $2374.40.
- Silver is surging by $1.18 or 3.98% at $31.21
- Bitcoin is trading at $71,006. The high price reached $71,629. The low price is at $70,818.
- Ethereum is trading at $3836. It's high price reached $3879. Its low price was at $3823.