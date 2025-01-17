The major European indices closed solidly higher not only for the day but also the week. The gains have led to record closes for the German DAX, the UK's FTSE 100 and Italy's FTSE MIB.

The final numbers for the day show:

German DAX, +1.20%. For the week the index rose 3.41%. A new record high of 20,924.50 was reached. The index closed at 20,903.40.

France's CAC rose +0.98%. For the week, the index rose 3.75%.

UK's FTSE 100 rose 1.35% on the day and 3.11% for the week. The high price this week reached 8533.43 a new all-time high. The index closed at 8505.23.

Spain's Ibex rose 0.64% for the day and 1.67% for the week.

Italy's FTSE MIB rose 1.25% and 3.36% for the week. The index closed at its highest level since January 2008

As London traders head for the exits, the US indices are higher.

Dow industrial average is up 441 points or 1.03% at 43599.55. At session highs the index was up 472.89 points.

S&P index is up 70.17 points or 1.18% at 6007.06. At session highs, the index is up 74.61 points

NASDAQ index is up 310.89 points or 1.61% at 19649.50. That session highs it price was up 341.33 points

Looking at the US debt market, yields are higher now after trading lower earlier in the day: