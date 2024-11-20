The major European indices are closing lower. The German DAX and Italy's FTSE MIB is on a four-day losing streak.

  • German DAX, -0.31%
  • France's CAC, -0.43%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -0.17%
  • Spain's Ibex unchanged
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.29%

Looking at European benchmark 10 year yields:

  • Germany 2.345%, unchanged
  • France 3.097%, +1.1 basis points
  • UK 4.473%, +2.6 basis points
  • Spain 3.055%, +0.3 basis points
  • Italy 3.575%, +2.2 basis points

As London/European traders head for the exits, US stocks are weak and lower as well:

  • Dow industrial average -112 points or -0.26% at 43156
  • S&P index -38 points or -0.65% at 5879
  • NASDAQ index -149 points or -0.79% at 18837
  • Russell 2000 is down -10.26 points or -0.44% and 2314.60.

In other markets:

  • Crude oil is trading near unchanged at $69.24
  • Gold is trading up $17.20 or 0.65% at $2649.06.
  • Silver is trading down $0.12 or -0.38% at $31.05.
  • Bitcoin is trading up $1300 at $93,753. The digital currency hit a new record high $94,942.