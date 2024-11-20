The major European indices are closing lower. The German DAX and Italy's FTSE MIB is on a four-day losing streak.

German DAX, -0.31%

France's CAC, -0.43%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.17%

Spain's Ibex unchanged

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.29%

Looking at European benchmark 10 year yields:

Germany 2.345%, unchanged

France 3.097%, +1.1 basis points

UK 4.473%, +2.6 basis points

Spain 3.055%, +0.3 basis points

Italy 3.575%, +2.2 basis points

As London/European traders head for the exits, US stocks are weak and lower as well:

Dow industrial average -112 points or -0.26% at 43156

S&P index -38 points or -0.65% at 5879

NASDAQ index -149 points or -0.79% at 18837

Russell 2000 is down -10.26 points or -0.44% and 2314.60.

In other markets: