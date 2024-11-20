The major European indices are closing lower. The German DAX and Italy's FTSE MIB is on a four-day losing streak.
- German DAX, -0.31%
- France's CAC, -0.43%
- UK's FTSE 100 -0.17%
- Spain's Ibex unchanged
- Italy's FTSE MIB -0.29%
Looking at European benchmark 10 year yields:
- Germany 2.345%, unchanged
- France 3.097%, +1.1 basis points
- UK 4.473%, +2.6 basis points
- Spain 3.055%, +0.3 basis points
- Italy 3.575%, +2.2 basis points
As London/European traders head for the exits, US stocks are weak and lower as well:
- Dow industrial average -112 points or -0.26% at 43156
- S&P index -38 points or -0.65% at 5879
- NASDAQ index -149 points or -0.79% at 18837
- Russell 2000 is down -10.26 points or -0.44% and 2314.60.
In other markets:
- Crude oil is trading near unchanged at $69.24
- Gold is trading up $17.20 or 0.65% at $2649.06.
- Silver is trading down $0.12 or -0.38% at $31.05.
- Bitcoin is trading up $1300 at $93,753. The digital currency hit a new record high $94,942.