The major European stock indices are closing lower on the day. The declines outlined by the German DAX and France's CAC with each declining by 1%.

The final numbers are showing:

German DAX, -1.03%

France's CAC -1.05%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.61%

Spain's Ibex, -0.36%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.64%

For the month, also the indices are closing lower with the exception of Italy's FTSE MIB: