Major European indices are closing lower on the day. The declines are led by the German DAX which fell -1.08%.. The decline today sent the index lower for the week with one day left.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, -1.08%. For the trading week, the index is down -0.46%

Frances CAC, -0.38%. For the week, the index is holding onto a gain of 1.07%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.81%. For the trading week, it is down -0.64%

Spain Ibex -0.24%. For the trading week the index is down -0.73%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.29%. For the trading week the index is down -0.82%.

Looking at benchmark 10 year yields, yields were mostly lower: