The major European indices are going out lower. The Spain's Ibex and Italy were the weakest. The German DAX closed unchanged:
- German DAX, unchanged
- France's CAC, -0.13%
- UK's FTSE 100 -0.59%
- Spain's Ibex -0.86%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -1.08%
in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also lower:
- Germany 2.516% -3.6 basis points
- France 3.002%, -2.1 basis points
- UK 3.599% -3.1 basis points
- Spain 3.586% -2.9 basis points
- Italy 4.462% -1.4 basis points
IN the forex , the NZD is the strongest of the majors and the AUD is the weakest. That was the order at the start of the NA session today. The USD has gained in the NA morning session.