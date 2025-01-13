The major European indices are closing lower on the day with declines in the -0.30-0.40% range.

A snapshot of the closing level shows:

German DAX, -0.38%

Frances CAC, -0.30%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.29%

Spain's Ibex, -0.28%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.83%

As the European traders had for the exits, the US major indices are mixed:

Dow industrial average +129.58 points or 0.31% at 42069.

S&P index -29.42 points are -0.51% at 5797.21

NASDAQ index -227 points or -1.19% at 18935

Russell 2000-19.60 points or -0.90% at 2169.42.

Looking at other markets:

Crude oil is trading up $2.25 or 2.92% at $78.78

Gold is trading down -$24 or -0.94% at $2664.

Bitcoin is trading down $2600 at $91,911 after trading as low as $89,164 before bouncing higher

In the US at that market, yields are trading back higher now after dipping into negative territory in the early US session: