European indices are closing lower as yields move higher. Markets are spooked as a result of the election results which shifted more to the right.
In the benchmark 10 year sector:
- Germany 2.676%, +5.2 basis points
- France 3.239%, +13.4 basis points
- UK 4.329%, +7.5 basis points
- Spain 3.493%, +9.6 basis points
- Italy 4.08%, was 13.6 basis points
Looking at the major indices in Europe:
- German DAX, -0.37%
- France CAC, -1.35%
- UK FTSE 100 -0.21%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.42%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.34%
As London/European traders head for the exits, broader US indices are positive. The S&P did trade above its all-time high closing level, but has backed off a bit:
- Dow Industrial Average was -42 points or -0.11% at 38755.00
- S&P index +5.15 points or 0.10% at 5351.90
- NASDAQ index was 47.05 points or 0.27% at 17180.50
The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -2.41 points or -0.12% at 2024.13.
Apple shares are down -$1.61 or -0.82% at $195.29 %,
In the US debt market, yields are higher:
- 2-year yield 4.874. +0.4 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.473%, +2.1 basis points
- 10-year 4.461%, +3.3 basis points
- 30-year 4.592%, +4.5 basis points.
In other markets:
- Crude oil is trading up $1.73 or 2.28% at $77.26.
- Gold is trading up $12.73 or 0.56% at $2306.30.
- Silver is trading up $0.52 or 1.81% at $29.67.
- Bitcoin is trading back above 70,000 at $70,116
- Ethereum is trading at $3700 up from a low of $3644.60. The high price reached $3721.30