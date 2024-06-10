European indices are closing lower as yields move higher. Markets are spooked as a result of the election results which shifted more to the right.

In the benchmark 10 year sector:

Germany 2.676%, +5.2 basis points

France 3.239%, +13.4 basis points

UK 4.329%, +7.5 basis points

Spain 3.493%, +9.6 basis points

Italy 4.08%, was 13.6 basis points

Looking at the major indices in Europe:

German DAX, -0.37%

France CAC, -1.35%

UK FTSE 100 -0.21%

Spain's Ibex, -0.42%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.34%

As London/European traders head for the exits, broader US indices are positive. The S&P did trade above its all-time high closing level, but has backed off a bit:

Dow Industrial Average was -42 points or -0.11% at 38755.00

S&P index +5.15 points or 0.10% at 5351.90

NASDAQ index was 47.05 points or 0.27% at 17180.50

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -2.41 points or -0.12% at 2024.13.



Apple shares are down -$1.61 or -0.82% at $195.29 %,

In the US debt market, yields are higher:

2-year yield 4.874. +0.4 basis points

5-year yield 4.473%, +2.1 basis points

10-year 4.461%, +3.3 basis points

30-year 4.592%, +4.5 basis points.

In other markets: