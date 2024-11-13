The major European stock indices are closing the day makes with modest gains or losses:

German Dax -56.57 points or -0.30% at 18977.08.

France's CAC -10.15 points or -0.14% at 7216.84

UK's FTSE 100 +4.58 points or 0.06% and 8030.34.

Spain's Ibex -21.90 points or -0.19% at 11360.50

Italy's FTSE MIB +100.38 points or 0.30% at the 33707.51

looking at European yields, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed and little changed: