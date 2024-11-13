The major European stock indices are closing the day makes with modest gains or losses:
- German Dax -56.57 points or -0.30% at 18977.08.
- France's CAC -10.15 points or -0.14% at 7216.84
- UK's FTSE 100 +4.58 points or 0.06% and 8030.34.
- Spain's Ibex -21.90 points or -0.19% at 11360.50
- Italy's FTSE MIB +100.38 points or 0.30% at the 33707.51
looking at European yields, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed and little changed:
- Germany 2.380%, -1.6 basis points
- France 3.137%, -3.6 basis points
- UK 4.520%, -0.6 basis points
- Spain 3.109%, +0.3 basis points
- Italy 3.65%, -5.0 basis points