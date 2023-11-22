As European traders head for the exits, the major European indices have closed mostly higher. The exception is the UK's FTSE 100 as the market digests the budget from the Chancellor of the Exchequer. The Italy's stock market was also unchanged.

German DAX, +0.36%

Frances +0.43%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.17%

Spain's Ibex +0.61%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.01%

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving in the US, and although markets will be open till 4 PM, there tends to be a exodus of traders that could slow price activity. In the US stock market, the major indices are higher despite a near 3% decline in Nvidia shares after their earnings release yesterday. Although earnings and revenues were much stronger than expectations, the worry is that China sales will slow going forward due to restrictions on sales to the country.

A snapshot of the stock market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average +223.06 points or 0.64% at 35309.07

S&P index up 25.18 points or 0.55% at 4563.40

NASDAQ index up 97.47 points or 0.69% at 14297.12

Looking at some individual stocks:

Nvidia shares are down $-14.24 or -2.85% of $485.36

Adobe shares are up $12 or 1.97% at $623

Microsoft is trading up $5.85 or 1.57%

Alphabet is trading up $1.66 or 1.21% at $138.63

Apple is trading up $1.06 or 0.56% at $191.68

Meta is trading up $4.37 or 1.30% at 341.35

Amazon is trading up $3.39 or 2.34% at $147.21

Caterpillar is trading down $2.08 as it reacts to lower durable goods sales. That's down -0.83%. The price is at

$247.35

Chevron is trading down $0.41 or -0.27% at $143.65 as oil prices move lower. Exxon Mobil shares are down $0.84 or -0.80% at $103.62.

Tesla shares are trading down $7.92 or -3.28% at $233.28

Looking at US yields, they are higher after opening the day lower. The Michigan consumer sentiment index showed one-year inflation expectations remains elevated at 4.5%. The 5 year inflation target is still well above the 2% level at 3.2%. Michigan consumer sentiment came in higher than the preliminary at 61.3 versus 60.6 preliminary:

2 year yield 4.940% +5.7 basis points

5 year yield 4.462% +4.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.431% +1.3 basis points

30 year yield 4.556% +2.3 basis points

in other markets: