German DAX:-3.28%. That equaled the decline going back to December 15, 2022
France's CAC: -3.58%. That's the largest decline going back to March 4, 2022
UK's FTSE 100: -3.83%. That's the largest decline since February 24, 2022
Spain's Ibex: -4.23%. Largest decline since November 26, 2021
Looking at the German DAX daily chart, the price is approaching at 100 day moving average at 14648.16. The index is closing near that level at 14735.27. The price is not closed below its 100 day moving average since October 2022. The German DAX is still higher on the year by 5.8%.
The France's CAC is also approaching its 100 day moving average at 6849.77. The low price today reached the 6861.63. A move below would increase the bearish bias and be the first move below the moving average since October 24, 2022. The France's CAC is still higher on the year by 6.4%.