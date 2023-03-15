Major European indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are closing sharply lower.

German DAX:-3.28%. That equaled the decline going back to December 15, 2022

France's CAC: -3.58%. That's the largest decline going back to March 4, 2022

UK's FTSE 100: -3.83%. That's the largest decline since February 24, 2022

Spain's Ibex: -4.23%. Largest decline since November 26, 2021

Looking at the German DAX daily chart, the price is approaching at 100 day moving average at 14648.16. The index is closing near that level at 14735.27. The price is not closed below its 100 day moving average since October 2022. The German DAX is still higher on the year by 5.8%.

German DAX moves closer to its 100 day moving average

The France's CAC is also approaching its 100 day moving average at 6849.77. The low price today reached the 6861.63. A move below would increase the bearish bias and be the first move below the moving average since October 24, 2022. The France's CAC is still higher on the year by 6.4%.

France's CAC is moving closer to its 100 day moving average

The UK FTSE 100 is fairing worse technically. It's price moved below its 200 day moving average today at 7423.95 and its 50% midpoint of the move up from the 2022 low at 7377.34. In addition, the price is now below the closing level from 2022 at 7451.74. The stock price is now down -1.4% on the year

UK's FTSE 100 is trading negative on the year

