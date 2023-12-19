Major European indices are closing higher on the day. The things are led by the German DAX and Spain's Ibex.
- German DAX, +0.56%
- France CAC +0.08%
- UK FTSE 100, +0.31%
- Spain's Ibex +0.52%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.41%
As European traders look for the exit, US indices are on pace for gains as well. The NASDAQ and Dow Industrial Average are looking toward their ninth consecutive gain. The S&P index is looking for it a rise in the last nine trading days. The Dow Industrial Average is trading at a new all-time high.
A snapshot of the US market shows:
- Dow Industrial Average up 191 points or 0.51% at 37496.53
- S&P index up 18.44 points or 0.39% at 4758.96
- Nasdaq index up 56.62 points or 0.38% at 14961.17
The small-cap Russell 2000 is outpacing with a gain of 28.16 points or 1.42% at 2010.40. Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF - another proxy for riskier small-cap stocks - is trading up $1.30 or 2.55% at $52.37.
Looking at US rates, yields are lower:
- 2-year 4.439% -1.8 basis points
- 5-year 3.918% -3.1 basis points
- 10-year 3.908% -4.7 basis points
- 30-year 4.019% -4.9 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is up $1.39 or 1.91% at $74.21
- Gold is trading up $18 or 0.89% at $2044.95
- Silver is up $0.31 or 1.32% at $24.10
- Bitcoin is trading at 42,287. Its high price today reached $43,456 which was the highest level since December 11.