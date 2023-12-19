Major European indices are closing higher on the day. The things are led by the German DAX and Spain's Ibex.

German DAX, +0.56%

France CAC +0.08%

UK FTSE 100, +0.31%

Spain's Ibex +0.52%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.41%

As European traders look for the exit, US indices are on pace for gains as well. The NASDAQ and Dow Industrial Average are looking toward their ninth consecutive gain. The S&P index is looking for it a rise in the last nine trading days. The Dow Industrial Average is trading at a new all-time high.

A snapshot of the US market shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 191 points or 0.51% at 37496.53

S&P index up 18.44 points or 0.39% at 4758.96

Nasdaq index up 56.62 points or 0.38% at 14961.17

The small-cap Russell 2000 is outpacing with a gain of 28.16 points or 1.42% at 2010.40. Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF - another proxy for riskier small-cap stocks - is trading up $1.30 or 2.55% at $52.37.

Looking at US rates, yields are lower:

2-year 4.439% -1.8 basis points

5-year 3.918% -3.1 basis points

10-year 3.908% -4.7 basis points

30-year 4.019% -4.9 basis points

Looking at other markets: