Major European indices are closing higher on the day. The things are led by the German DAX and Spain's Ibex.

  • German DAX, +0.56%
  • France CAC +0.08%
  • UK FTSE 100, +0.31%
  • Spain's Ibex +0.52%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.41%

As European traders look for the exit, US indices are on pace for gains as well. The NASDAQ and Dow Industrial Average are looking toward their ninth consecutive gain. The S&P index is looking for it a rise in the last nine trading days. The Dow Industrial Average is trading at a new all-time high.

A snapshot of the US market shows:

  • Dow Industrial Average up 191 points or 0.51% at 37496.53
  • S&P index up 18.44 points or 0.39% at 4758.96
  • Nasdaq index up 56.62 points or 0.38% at 14961.17

The small-cap Russell 2000 is outpacing with a gain of 28.16 points or 1.42% at 2010.40. Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF - another proxy for riskier small-cap stocks - is trading up $1.30 or 2.55% at $52.37.

Looking at US rates, yields are lower:

  • 2-year 4.439% -1.8 basis points
  • 5-year 3.918% -3.1 basis points
  • 10-year 3.908% -4.7 basis points
  • 30-year 4.019% -4.9 basis points

Looking at other markets:

  • Crude oil is up $1.39 or 1.91% at $74.21
  • Gold is trading up $18 or 0.89% at $2044.95
  • Silver is up $0.31 or 1.32% at $24.10
  • Bitcoin is trading at 42,287. Its high price today reached $43,456 which was the highest level since December 11.