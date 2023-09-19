The major European indices are closing the session modestly higher. The exception is the German DAX which fell -0.40%.

Looking at the closes:

German DAX -0.40%

Frances CAC +0.08%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.09%

Spain's Ibex +0.48%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.60%

Portugal's PSI 20 up 0.45%

As European/London traders head for the exits, the CAD is the strongest of the major currencies. THe JPY is the weakest.

The USD is mixed with gains vs the EUR, JPY, and CHF and is weaker vs the CAD, AUD and NZD. The US dollar is near unchanged versus the GBP.

The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

Looking at other markets:

Crude oil is up $0.94 or 1.04% at $91.52

Spot gold is trading near unchanged at $1933.14

Spot silver is trading down $0.06 or -0.28% at $23.16

Bitcoin is trading at $27,424. That is up from $27,218 near the start of the US session

In the US debt market, yields remain higher but off their highest levels:

2-year yield 5.090% up 2.6 basis points

5-year yield 4.490% up 2.8 basis points

10-year yield 4.340% up 2.2 basis points

30 year yield 4.405% up 1.0 basis points

US stocks are lower across the board: