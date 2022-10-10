The major European indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term are closing the day with mixed results:

German DAX unchanged

France's CAC -0.45%

UK's FTSE 100 -0145%

Spain's Ibex -0.31%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.25%

in the European debt market, benchmark 10 year yields are higher:

Germany, 2.327%, +13.3 basis points

France, 2.887% him him +8.7 basis points

UK 4.464%, +20.4 basis points

Italy 4.592%, -11.13 basis points

Spain 3.47% +7.2 basis points

As London/European traders exit for the day, the USD is the strongest of the majors Majors There are hundreds of different currency pairs and crosses that can be traded. Major currency pairs or majors represent the most liquid pairs and widely traded. These include the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/CHF.The reason for the popularity in these trading pairs are obvious, given they include currencies of some of the world’s most important economic centers. Additionally, these currencies comprising majors also constitute a significant share of global economic transactions.The US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, British pound, and Swiss franc are all amongst the top traded currencies worldwide. The EUR/USD alone is the world's most widely traded currency pair, representing approximately 20% of all foreign exchange transactions.Why Retail Traders Prefer MajorsMajors are a ubiquitous offering amongst retail forex brokers and represent their most traded currency pairs. They are the most liquid and also usually possess the lowest spreads during normal trading periods.This differs from exotic pairs, which typically have lower volume or liquidity and thus have higher spreads. Majors trade engage in high volumes relative to minor or exotic pairs, which means that traders can seamlessly enter and exit the market, even with large position sizes. Another advantage of trading majors is the reduction in slippage that traditionally occurs with such trades. High volumes equate to higher numbers of traders willing to buy or sell at a given time. Consequently, there is a reduced chance of or smaller amount of slippage, which is an extremely sensitive issue amongst retail forex traders. These factors in turn ensure that majors are amongst the most traded currency pairs, especially in the retail space. There are hundreds of different currency pairs and crosses that can be traded. Major currency pairs or majors represent the most liquid pairs and widely traded. These include the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/CHF.The reason for the popularity in these trading pairs are obvious, given they include currencies of some of the world’s most important economic centers. Additionally, these currencies comprising majors also constitute a significant share of global economic transactions.The US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, British pound, and Swiss franc are all amongst the top traded currencies worldwide. The EUR/USD alone is the world's most widely traded currency pair, representing approximately 20% of all foreign exchange transactions.Why Retail Traders Prefer MajorsMajors are a ubiquitous offering amongst retail forex brokers and represent their most traded currency pairs. They are the most liquid and also usually possess the lowest spreads during normal trading periods.This differs from exotic pairs, which typically have lower volume or liquidity and thus have higher spreads. Majors trade engage in high volumes relative to minor or exotic pairs, which means that traders can seamlessly enter and exit the market, even with large position sizes. Another advantage of trading majors is the reduction in slippage that traditionally occurs with such trades. High volumes equate to higher numbers of traders willing to buy or sell at a given time. Consequently, there is a reduced chance of or smaller amount of slippage, which is an extremely sensitive issue amongst retail forex traders. These factors in turn ensure that majors are amongst the most traded currency pairs, especially in the retail space. Read this Term, The AUD is the weakest.. The greenback is making new highs vs the GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD and NZD and near the highs vs the EUR and CAD.

The strongest to the weakest of the major currency pairs

The major US indices are trading lower:

Dow is down -62 points or -0.33%

S&P is down -22 points or -0.60%

Nasdaq is down -96 points or -0.88%

Russell 2000 is down -6.07% or -0.35%

The US debt market is closed in observance of Columbus Day holiday.

Crude oil is trading at $92.24 or -$0.40 on the day

Gold is down -$25 or -1.47% at $1668.70

Silver is down -$0.47 or -2.34% at $19.63

Bitcoin is trading at $19290