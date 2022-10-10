The major European indices are closing the day with mixed results:

  • German DAX unchanged
  • France's CAC -0.45%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -0145%
  • Spain's Ibex -0.31%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.25%

in the European debt market, benchmark 10 year yields are higher:

  • Germany, 2.327%, +13.3 basis points
  • France, 2.887% him him +8.7 basis points
  • UK 4.464%, +20.4 basis points
  • Italy 4.592%, -11.13 basis points
  • Spain 3.47% +7.2 basis points

As London/European traders exit for the day, the USD is the strongest of the majors , The AUD is the weakest.. The greenback is making new highs vs the GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD and NZD and near the highs vs the EUR and CAD.

The strongest to the weakest of the major currency pairs

The major US indices are trading lower:

  • Dow is down -62 points or -0.33%
  • S&P is down -22 points or -0.60%
  • Nasdaq is down -96 points or -0.88%
  • Russell 2000 is down -6.07% or -0.35%

The US debt market is closed in observance of Columbus Day holiday.

  • Crude oil is trading at $92.24 or -$0.40 on the day
  • Gold is down -$25 or -1.47% at $1668.70
  • Silver is down -$0.47 or -2.34% at $19.63
  • Bitcoin is trading at $19290