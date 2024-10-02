The major European indices are closing the day with mixed results.

Looking at the closing levels;

German DAX, -0.33%

France's CAC +0.05%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.17%

Spain's Ibex -0.55%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.28%

As London/European traders exit for the day, the US stock indices are in positive territory and trading near highs for the day:

Dow industrial average person 98 points or 0.23% at 42252. The high price reached 42259.52

S&P index is up 9.60 points or 0.17% had 5718.72

NASDAQ index is up 55.70 points or 0.31% at 17965

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 3.07 points or 0.14% at 2200.19