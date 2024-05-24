The major European indices are ending the day little changed or down. For the week, the major indices are closing lower:

A snapshot of the closing levels at today shows:

German DAX, +0.01%

France CAC, -0.09%

UK FTSE 100 under -0.26%

Spain's Ibex -0.58%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.07%

For the trading week:

German DAX, -0.06%

France CAC, -0.89%

UK FTSE 100, -1.22%

Spain's Ibex, -0.72%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -2.57%

As London/European traders head for the exits, the major US indices are higher:

Dow Industrial Average average up 116 points or 0.30% at 39181.41

S&P index up 39 points or 0.75% at 5306.80

NASDAQ up 180 points or 1.07% at 16915.20.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 19.96 points or 0.97% at 2068.37.