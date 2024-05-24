The major European indices are ending the day little changed or down. For the week, the major indices are closing lower:
A snapshot of the closing levels at today shows:
- German DAX, +0.01%
- France CAC, -0.09%
- UK FTSE 100 under -0.26%
- Spain's Ibex -0.58%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.07%
For the trading week:
- German DAX, -0.06%
- France CAC, -0.89%
- UK FTSE 100, -1.22%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.72%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -2.57%
As London/European traders head for the exits, the major US indices are higher:
- Dow Industrial Average average up 116 points or 0.30% at 39181.41
- S&P index up 39 points or 0.75% at 5306.80
- NASDAQ up 180 points or 1.07% at 16915.20.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 19.96 points or 0.97% at 2068.37.