The European traders have come and gone, but it isn't too late to review the day.

To start the new week, month, quarter and the 2nd half of the year, the major European indices are closed higher. A snapshot of closing levels shows:

German DAX, +0.30%

France CAC +1.09%

UK FTSE 100 +0.03%

Spain's Ibex, +1.04%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.70%

The gains today come after gains for most of the major indices in the first six months of the year (France's CAC was the exception):