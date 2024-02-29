European traders are looking to exit for the day. Looking at the equity markets, they are closing with mixed results:
- German DAX, +0.44%
- France CAC, -0.34%
- UK FTSE 100, +0.07%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.67%
- Italy's FTSE 100, +0.10%
- Euro Stoxx index near unchanged
As a traders in Europe look to exit, US equities have given up their gains on the day and trade marginally lower:
- Dow industrial average is down -110 points or -0.28% at 38841
- S&P index -3.70 points or -0.07% at 5065
- NASDAQ index -0.80 points or -0.01% at 15946.06
looking at the US debt market, yields are trading at lows:
- two year yield 4.608%, -4.0 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.229%, -4.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.226% -4.7 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.363% -4.7 basis points
Crude oil is now trading up $0.32 or 0.41% at $78.85. That is near the high for the day at $78.99. The low for the day reached $77.95.
Bitcoin is back below the $62,000 level at $61,777. The price is also cracked below its 200-bar moving average on the 5-minute chart near $62,734. The next target targets the 38.2% retracement of the move up from yesterday's low. That level comes in at $61,232.
In the forex,
- EURUSD: The EURUSD is trading to new session lows, and in the process has now broken below the 200 day moving average at 1.08256, it's 100-day moving average at 1.08134. It has a low swing area at 1.0804
- GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is trading to a new low on the day and in the process is looking to test its 100-bar moving average on the 4-hour chart at 1.26268.
- USDCHF: The USDCHF is breaking higher and looks toward its 200 day moving out at 0.88375. The high price just reached 0.88303.