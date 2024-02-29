European traders are looking to exit for the day. Looking at the equity markets, they are closing with mixed results:

German DAX, +0.44%

France CAC, -0.34%

UK FTSE 100, +0.07%

Spain's Ibex, -0.67%

Italy's FTSE 100, +0.10%

Euro Stoxx index near unchanged

As a traders in Europe look to exit, US equities have given up their gains on the day and trade marginally lower:

Dow industrial average is down -110 points or -0.28% at 38841

S&P index -3.70 points or -0.07% at 5065

NASDAQ index -0.80 points or -0.01% at 15946.06

looking at the US debt market, yields are trading at lows:

two year yield 4.608%, -4.0 basis points

5-year yield 4.229%, -4.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.226% -4.7 basis points

30-year yield 4.363% -4.7 basis points

Crude oil is now trading up $0.32 or 0.41% at $78.85. That is near the high for the day at $78.99. The low for the day reached $77.95.

Bitcoin is back below the $62,000 level at $61,777. The price is also cracked below its 200-bar moving average on the 5-minute chart near $62,734. The next target targets the 38.2% retracement of the move up from yesterday's low. That level comes in at $61,232.

Bitcoin breaks below the short term 200 bar moving average

In the forex,