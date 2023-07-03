Major European indices are closing mixed. The German DAX, France's CAC, and UK's FTSE 100 gave up most of their gains and are trading near session lows. Spain's Ibex and Italy's FTSE MIB are closing higher.
The final numbers are showing:
- German DAX, -0.47% at 16072.47. The high price reached 16209.29. The low price was at 16070.49
- Frances CAC- 0.16% at 7388.27. It's low price reached 7387.52
- UK's FTSE 100 fell -0.05% at 7527.27. It's session lows reached 7513.93
- Spain's Ibex rose 0.56%
- Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.79%.