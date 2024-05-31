Major European indices are closing the day with mixed results:

German DAX, -0.07%

Frances, +0.18%

UK FTSE 100 +0.57%

Spain's Ibex, -0.14%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.13%

For the trading week, major indices were mixed as well:

German DAX -1.13%

France CAC, -1.26%

UK FTSE 100 -0.51%

Spain's Ibex +0.68%

Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged

Finally for the trading month of May major indices all moved higher: