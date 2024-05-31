Major European indices are closing the day with mixed results:
- German DAX, -0.07%
- Frances, +0.18%
- UK FTSE 100 +0.57%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.14%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.13%
For the trading week, major indices were mixed as well:
- German DAX -1.13%
- France CAC, -1.26%
- UK FTSE 100 -0.51%
- Spain's Ibex +0.68%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged
Finally for the trading month of May major indices all moved higher:
- German DAX +3.07%. The German DAX reached a new all-time high this month at 18892.92 (closing at 18483.06)
- France CAC +0.10%. The France CAC also reached a new record high at 8259.19 (closed at 7992.88)
- UK FTSE 100, +1.61%. The UK FTSE 100 traded at a new all-time high of 8474.41 before rotating lower (closed at 8275.39)
- Spain's Ibex, +4.31%. Spain's Ibex traded to the highest level since July 2015.
- Italy's FTSE MIB +2.21%. Italy's FTSE MIB traded at the highest level this month since June 2008.