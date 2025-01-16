The major European indices are closing the day mostly higher. The exception is Spain's Ibex. France's CAC have performed with a gain over 2%.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX +0.29%

France's CAC +2.14%

UK's FTSE 100 +1.09%

Spain's Ibex -0.49%

As London/European traders look toward the exits, US stocks are trading lower. The NASDAQ index is the worst performer with a decline in near -0.40%. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -19.0 points or -0.05% at 43200.

S&P index -2.73 points or -0.04% at 5947.90.

NASDAQ index -78.62 points or -0.40% 19434

Looking at other markets:

Crude oil is trading down $-2.93 or -3.66% at $77.12. The high price extended up to $80.56. The price is currently trading near lows for the day at $76.96.

Spot gold is trading up $24.05 or 0.90% at 2719.90.

Silver is trading up $0.19 or 0.62% at $30.84

Bitcoin is trading above and below the $100,000 level. It currently trades at $99,307 that's down $1200 or -1.20%. The low price reached $97,319 while the high price extended to $100,860.

In the US debt market, yields are lower:

2 year yield 4.234%, -3.0 basis points

5 year yield 4.401%, -4.3 basis points.

10 year yield 4.608%, -4.5 basis points. Earlier this week the high yield reach 4.809%.

30 year yield 4.844%, -3.4 basis points

The EURUSD is extending above its 200-hour moving average at 1.0301 and trading to new session highs as European traders exit. The high price today reached 1.03109. Support held near its 100-hour moving average at 1.0265. Staying above the 200 hour moving average (and the 1.0300 level) would be the best case scenario for the buyers on the break of the 200 hour moving average.