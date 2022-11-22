The major European stock indices are closing the day with gains. The Spanish Ibex is leading the way with a rise of 1.68%.

A look at the closing levels shows:

German DAX, +0.30%

France's CAC +0.35%

UK's FTSE 100 +1.03%

Spain's Ibex +1.67%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.07%

looking at the German DAX on the weekly chart, the price is approaching its key 100 week moving average. That level comes in at 14554.87. The high price today reached 14485.49. Move and stay above that level would be more bullish with a key swing area between 14818 and 14925 as the next key target area. Be aware.

