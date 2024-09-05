The major European stock indices are closing mixed on the day. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, +0.02%

France's CAC, -0.73%

UK's FTSE 100, -0.21%

Spain's Ibex, +0.53%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.17%

As London/European traders look to exit, the US stock indices have turned back to the downside:

Dow industrial average, down -328 points or -0.80% at 40,644.22

S&P index down -33.42 points or -0.61% at 5486.375

NASDAQ index -30.57 points or -0.18% at 17053.22

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -16.65 points or -0.78% at 2128.53.