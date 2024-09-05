The major European stock indices are closing mixed on the day. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

  • German DAX, +0.02%
  • France's CAC, -0.73%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.21%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.53%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.17%

As London/European traders look to exit, the US stock indices have turned back to the downside:

  • Dow industrial average, down -328 points or -0.80% at 40,644.22
  • S&P index down -33.42 points or -0.61% at 5486.375
  • NASDAQ index -30.57 points or -0.18% at 17053.22

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -16.65 points or -0.78% at 2128.53.