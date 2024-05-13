Major European indices are closing the day makes with Spain and Italy rising. Germany, France and UK falling (after each closed at record levels on Friday).

The final numbers are showing:

German DAX, -0.18%

France CAC, -0.14%

UK FTSE 100 hundred, -0.22%

Spain's Ibex, +0.34%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.46%

As London/European traders look to exit for the day, major stock indices are mixed. The Dow Industrial Average average is now trading in negative territory threatening to snap its eight day winning streak.

Dow Industrial Average average -13.45 points or -0.04% at 39499

S&P index -1.07 points or -0.02% at 5221.59.

NASDAQ index up 35.02 points or 0.22% at 16376.31

The small-cap Russell 2000 straining up 12.16 points or 0.59% at 2071.96.

Shares of GameStop are trading sharply higher by $10.74 or 61.75% at $28.20. Roaring Kitty (Twitter) who led the meme stock surge a few years ago including shares of GameStop, tweeted for the first time in three years.