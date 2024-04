Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

It's still all to play for with US futures also showing a bit more of a mixed mood in the last hour or so. S&P 500 futures are now down 0.1% but were down as much as 0.3% earlier. A late surge higher in Chinese stocks into the close is also permeating, lifting the aussie and kiwi a little higher now.