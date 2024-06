Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

It has been a rough showing over the last two days for European equities, particularly French stocks. The CAC 40 got off to a better start yesterday only to fall by 1.3% by closing time. So, the slight bounce today isn't indicative of much. All eyes will be on the US inflation numbers later to see how that will affect the broader market mood.