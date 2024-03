Eurostoxx +1.0%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +1.1%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

It's all good in the hood for European stocks as the Fed reaffirms the hot run over the last few weeks. It's not just the DAX and CAC 40 that are running away with things though. Spain's IBEX is at its highest since 2017 while Italy's FTSE MIB is at its highest since 2008 currently.