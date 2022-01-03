Stocks in Europe are off to a good start in the opening half-hour. As noted earlier here, the CAC 40 index is clipping fresh record highs and is now up 0.9% to above 7,200. Elsewhere, the Stoxx 600 index is also up to a fresh record high of 490.76 and is up by 0.6%.

It's gains across the board as risk sentiment is cheering on the new year. Elsewhere, oil is also up around 1.3% to $76.20 with the OPEC+ meeting tomorrow a focus point.

In FX, the dollar is holding light gains but has seen its advance against the aussie erased. AUD/USD is now flat at 0.7260 while NZD/USD is up 0.3% to 0.6844.