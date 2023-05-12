The major European indices are closing the day with gains across the board:

German DAX rose 0.50%

Frances CAC rose 0.45%

UK's FTSE 100 rose 0.31%

Spain's Ibex rose 0.56%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.0%

For the trading week:

German DAX fell -0.30%

Frances CAC fell -0.24%

UK FTSE 100 fell -0.31%

Spain's Ibex rose 0.95%

Looking around other markets as London/European traders look to exit, US stocks have turned negative:

Dow industrial average down to 73 points or -0.22%

S&P index -12 points are -0.29%

NASDAQ index -54 points are -0.44%

In the US debt market

In the European debt market this week, the benchmark 10 year yields are little changed:

German 10 year yield is at 2.269%, unchanged on the week

France 10 year 2.856% -1.0 basis points

UK's 10 year 3.775%, unchanged

Spain's 10 year 3.357%, unchanged

Italy 10 year 4.176% -1.8 basis points

Looking at other markets:

Crude oil is trading down $0.44 or -0.62% at $70.60

Gold is trading down $4.54 or -0.23% at $2010.31

Silver is trading down $0.27 or -1.13% at $23.89

Bitcoin is trading lower at $26,319. At 5 PM yesterday the price was trading just above the $27,000 level

The USD is the strongest of the majors and the NZD is the weakest. The USD moved higher after the Michigan five-year inflation expectations rose to the highest level since 2011. Flight to safety flows from debt ceiling/budget concern and higher rates are also propelling the US dollar higher today.