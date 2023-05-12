The major European indices are closing the day with gains across the board:

  • German DAX rose 0.50%
  • Frances CAC rose 0.45%
  • UK's FTSE 100 rose 0.31%
  • Spain's Ibex rose 0.56%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +1.0%

For the trading week:

  • German DAX fell -0.30%
  • Frances CAC fell -0.24%
  • UK FTSE 100 fell -0.31%
  • Spain's Ibex rose 0.95%

Looking around other markets as London/European traders look to exit, US stocks have turned negative:

  • Dow industrial average down to 73 points or -0.22%
  • S&P index -12 points are -0.29%
  • NASDAQ index -54 points are -0.44%

In the US debt market

In the European debt market this week, the benchmark 10 year yields are little changed:

  • German 10 year yield is at 2.269%, unchanged on the week
  • France 10 year 2.856% -1.0 basis points
  • UK's 10 year 3.775%, unchanged
  • Spain's 10 year 3.357%, unchanged
  • Italy 10 year 4.176% -1.8 basis points

Looking at other markets:

The USD is the strongest of the majors and the NZD is the weakest. The USD moved higher after the Michigan five-year inflation expectations rose to the highest level since 2011. Flight to safety flows from debt ceiling/budget concern and higher rates are also propelling the US dollar higher today.

