Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -0.9%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.9%

Spain IBEX -1.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -1.1%

This follows the late selloff in US indices yesterday, which came after the European market close. Tech shares also ended the day lower with the Dow being the biggest loser, falling by 1.5%. This sees European indices set for back-to-back weekly declines now. Looking to US futures, the mood is more tentative and muted with S&P 500 futures keeping flat.