Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

Meanwhile, US futures are keeping more cautious with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.3% currently. That is setting up for a more tentative and slightly cautious mood overall as the focus turns to the non-farm payrolls data later. That's the only game in town left for trading this week.