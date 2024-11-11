Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.9%

US futures are also keeping a slightly more optimistic mood for now, continuing the momentum from last week. So, I guess that's helping. But from a structural perspective, I would still argue that the outlook remains challenging for European indices going into next year. A slowing economy plus Trump tariffs is a tough prospect to go up against. Then again, it might mean the ECB cutting rates faster I guess. But post-election, I would've figured there would be more of a rotation play in the equities space. We'll see.